At almost midnight on a Friday, Ticketmaster posted a new “apology” to Taylor Swift fans. In case you missed it, fans who were originally supposed to be able to purchase tickets to Swift’s The Eras Tour through the Verified Fan program were met with disastrous results and extreme disappointment. The outrage from Swifties sent them directly to petitioning to break up the monopoly that Ticketmaster and Live Nation have in the music industry — which is now being investigated by the Justice Department.

Swift even spoke out today about just how poorly Ticketmaster managed the expected demand for her 2023 tour. “I’m not going to make excuses for anyone because we asked them, multiple times, if they could handle this kind of demand and we were assured they could,” she shared on her Instagram story. “It’s truly amazing that 2.4 million people got tickets, but it really pisses me off that a lot of them feel like they went through several bear attacks to get them.”

“We want to apologize to Taylor and all of her fans – especially those who had a terrible experience trying to purchase tickets. We feel we owe it to everyone to share some information to help explain what happened,” Ticketmaster followed up in a new tweet, with a link redirecting to their website.

There, they attempt to explain with several statistics. 1.5 million people received Verified Fan codes across her 52 tour dates. All two million tickets were sold to said Verified Fans, and less than 5% of tickets are up for current resale. “No one who wasn’t verified was allowed to enter the queue, but the huge traffic hitting the site overall meant we had to slow down queues to keep them stable,” the article claims.

Despite Ticketmaster’s attempt at an apology tour for screwing up tickets for Taylor’s one, the Swifties aren’t buying it.

View some fan reactions below.

how about you stop taking advantage of people who just want affordable prices for a good experience? — jaz 💫 (@msjazlynrenee) November 19, 2022

IM 👏 NOT 👏 GOING 👏 TO 👏 MAKE 👏 EXCUSES 👏 FOR 👏 ANYONE 👏 BECAUSE 👏 WE 👏 ASKED 👏 THEM, 👏 MULTIPLE 👏 TIMES, 👏 IF 👏 THEY 👏 COULD 👏 HANDLE 👏 THIS 👏 KIND 👏 OF 👏 DEMAND 👏 AND 👏 WE 👏 WERE 👏 ASSURED 👏 THEY 👏 COULD. — Britt ~ fan acc (@taysrep89) November 19, 2022

apologize for manipulating fans, apologize for allowing bots and resellers steal tickets from fans, apologize for not doing your job and apologize for the time lost and the emotional desperation i and so many other fans experienced — issa ♡ | MINNEAPOLIS 6/24 (@issaistrying) November 19, 2022