Ahead of the Kansas City Chiefs’ playoff game against the Houston Texans on Saturday, Travis Kelce gave an update on his relationship with Taylor Swift.

“I’m enjoying all aspects of life, that’s for damn sure, man,” he said on the January 15 episode of The Stephen A. Smith Show. “Me and Taylor are happy and I couldn’t be happier to have that confidence and that comfort off the field and all the support I could ever ask for in the stadium.”

After the Charmander-loving Smith admitted that he never listened to Swift before attending The Eras Tour (“I said, ‘this better be worth it!’ And I gotta confess, it was so damn good I went back twice”), he asked Kelce about whether Swift has inspired him as a football player.

“I think personally, that’s the beauty of being in a very strong relationship, is that you get that support to be able to come in and focus on your craft,” he replied. “Focus on being the best version of you. That’s why I wanted to be at the concerts supporting her, being there for her and making sure she feels comfortable and supported in everything she’s doing in life.”

You can watch Kelce’s appearance on The Stephen A. Smith Show here.