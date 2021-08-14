Taylor Swift has dealt with a number of trespassing incidents in her career, and unfortunately, she has another one to add to the list. According to TMZ, the singer’s New York City apartment was the scene of a trespassing incident as law enforcement arrested a man who traveled from out of state in desperate search of the singer.

Patrick Nissen, a 28-year-old from Nebraska, was caught in the vestibule of Taylor’s Tribeca apartment building and he now faces a misdemeanor charge of second-degree criminal trespassing. Law enforcement sources told TMZ that Nissen entered the building through an unlocked door and when a security guard saw that Nissen did not have permission to be in the apartment complex, he called the police.

Nissen allegedly told officers that he was in love with Swift, who was not home at the time of the incident. Cops also revealed that other men have also tried to see the singer at the New York City apartment. The incident joins previous trespassing cases that Taylor has dealt with at her other homes across the country. In 2018, a man was arrested after he tried to scale the wall of her Beverly Hills mansion and just a little over a week later, a man was charged with stalking, burglary, and criminal mischief after he broke into her Manhattan home.

In that case, the individual in question entered the building, took a shower, and fell asleep in a bed before officers arrived. The following year, a man was caught trying to break into the gate of the singer’s Westerly, Rhode Island mansion. The suspect claimed that he previously spoke to the singer and arrived at the mansion to marry her.