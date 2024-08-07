Taylor Swift‘s The Eras Tour would have continued in Vienna, Austria this weekend with shows on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday (August 8-10), but all three concerts have been canceled in the wake of a terrorist plot to attack “major events in Vienna” which was uncovered and foiled today, according to CNN.

Barracuda Music, the promoter for Swift’s concerts in Austria, posted confirmation of the cancelation on social media. “With confirmation from government officials of a planned terrorist attack at Ernst Happel Stadium, we have no choice but to cancel the three scheduled shows for everyone’s safety.”

At a press conference today, Vienna State Police announced they had arrested two men who had been “radicalized through the internet” over a detailed plot to attack the events — which are now confirmed to include Taylor Swift’s concerts. Authorities found chemicals when arresting the men that are being investigated to determine if they could be used to create explosives. While initially police reported no plans to cancel the concerts, as “the concrete danger has been minimized,” it looks like no one is willing to take chances, as there could be other plans in place.

Taylor’s Austrian fans will undoubtedly be disappointed, but Barracuda has a point: It’s far better to be safe than sorry. It looks like we really can’t be normal about Taylor Swift in 2024.