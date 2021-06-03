Earlier this week, Taylor Swift pulled off yet another impressive achievement: Evermore (the vinyl edition of which was just released on May 28) broke the record for biggest sales week for a vinyl album since that data was first tracked in 1991 (way after the heyday of vinyl, but still). Now Swift is celebrating by releasing a new version of “Willow.”

Swift wrote this morning on social media, “You guys went and did the nicest thing this week and broke the record for biggest vinyl sales week.. like ever? NOW WE DAHNCE. The willow (90’s trend remix) is a thank you from me, available today only on my site. Put her on repeat for a good time but if you don’t want to have a good time there’s always champagne problems & every other song on evermore so you can get deep in your deepest feelings. ”

The song is currently only available by buying new “digitally autographed” editions of Evermore from Swift’s website, but fans who purchased the song have shared it online. While the original version of “Willow” is more in the folk lane of the rest of Evermore and Folklore, the “90’s Trend Remix” takes the track in a more pop- and electronic-influenced direction.

Learn more about the new edition of Evermore featuring “Willow (90’s Trend Remix)” here.