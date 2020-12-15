Taylor Swift is big on dropping Easter eggs for her fans to find, and months ago, Swifties thought they spotted another one in an alternate Folklore album cover, which they believed teased a new album called Woodvale. That theory picked up more steam in recent days after Swift decided to surprise-release her second album of the year, Evermore. It turns out, though, that there is no album called Woodvale coming, and the “hint” that Swift “dropped” wasn’t a hint at all, but a mistake that slipped through the cracks.

Swift guested on Jimmy Kimmel Live! last night and Kimmel asked her about the Woodvale rumors. Swift revealed that Woodvale was a code name for Evermore and that she forgot to take the word off the image, which is understandable considering it’s barely visible on the art. So, in a way, Woodvale actually was released. Swift said:

“OK, well, this takes a bit of explanation. So, I tend to be sort of annoyingly secret agent-y about dropping clues and hints and Easter eggs. It’s very annoying but it’s fun for fans and it’s fun for me because they like to pick up on things. They’ll notice lots of things in music videos or photos or whatever, and then sometimes, I take it too far and I make a mistake. Basically, when I was making Folklore, the album that came out back in July, I was too afraid to even unveil the title of the album to even my closest teammates and management. I didn’t tell anybody the album title until right before it came out. So I came up with a fake code name that had the same amount of letters as Folklore, chose a random name, chose Woodvale, wanted to see how it would look on the album covers, mocked them up, and then decided I don’t actually want to have a title on the album covers, and we forgot to take the fake code name off of one of them.”

She also disclosed Evermore‘s code name: “Evermore had a code name: It was November. But we remembered to take it off all the mock-ups of the album covers before we released them this time, so we learned our lesson.”

