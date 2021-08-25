White Chicks came out 17 years ago, and while the main hook of the 2004 movie is Shawn and Marlon Wayans dressing as, to use their words, white chicks, that’s not the most element of the film nearly two decades later. Instead, it’s the classic scene in which Terry Crews’ character does some passionate singing along with Vanessa Carlton’s “A Thousand Miles.”

Crews has regularly acknowledged and had fun with that scene over the years, and now he has done so yet again, this time on the set of America’s Got Talent. While filming a recent episode, in an on-set moment that didn’t make it to air, Crews delighted the receptive crowd by exuberantly dancing and lip-syncing as “A Thousand Miles” played.

As aforementioned, this isn’t the first time Crews has re-created his White Chicks moment. He performed the song on an episode of Comedy Central’s Lip Sync Battle in 2015, for example. He also re-created the scene on Today in 2014.

Meanwhile, Carlton has some tour dates coming up towards the end of 2021. She wrote of them recently, “Is there a chance we can actually see each other in person? May I play you some songs in real time? Can we have a real exchange of energy and spirit and tears and all those human connections that we’ve missed? I hope you can attend a show. I am always grateful to be able to perform and to connect with you all. There will be safety measures at these performances so that we can all stay alive and well:-) See you there baby! X.”