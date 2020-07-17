Pop

The Chicks Reveal They Almost Changed Their Name To ‘M.E.N.’ On ‘Colbert’

Contributing Writer

After a 14-year hiatus and a highly publicized name change, The Chicks (formerly Dixie Chicks) have returned with their new album Gaslighter. To celebrate their record’s release, The Chicks joined together on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert to address their new title and give a rendition of their single “March March.”

Discussing their group’s new name with Colbert, The Chicks said they have actually been wanting to make the change for quite some time. “Well, it’s because of everything that’s going on in the world,” said vocalist Natalie Maines. “It was about time; we’ve wanted to change it for a long time, actually. We started using ‘DCX’ a lot and ‘The Chicks’ a lot whenever we could — we hoped it would catch on, but it didn’t. So, in the moment now, we just felt that it was right, and we didn’t even have to have much discussion about it. We just all wanted to do it right away, and so we did.”

The Chicks’ Emily Robison told Colbert that they had some other names in mind. Some of the monikers they considered before settling on The Chicks include “Puss In Boots” and “M.E.N.,” which is a combination of each of the members’ initials (Martie, Emily, and Natalie).

Watch The Chicks on Colbert above.

Gaslighter is out now via Columbia. Get it here.

