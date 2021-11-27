After her extremely successful turn in A Star Is Born, Lady Gaga has returned to the silver screen, this time to portray the infamous Patrizia Reggiani in The House Of Gucci. The story follows a working class woman who meets and falls in love with Maurizio Gucci, played by Adam Driver in the film, then begins manipulating her way into the family business. After her interference tears apart their marriage, Reggiani gets her revenge by having her husband murdered. The bulk of the movie takes place in beautiful villas in Italy, and for any Gaga stans out there who would love to spend a night or two recreating scenes, one of the homes from the film is actually available on Airbnb.

Villa Balbiano is set on Lake Como, and can be yours for the steep price of $1,127 a night. The six bed, six bath home got quite the write-up on the rental site as well: “Situated on the western shore of Lake Como, Villa Balbiano is an awe-inspiring Italian jewel,” the host wrote. “And we’re proud it will be featured in the most high-fashion film of the year, House of Gucci. Transporting viewers to the height of ‘90s Italian opulence, Villa Balbiano is the site of Gucci family patriarch Aldo Gucci’s home in the film.”

Why do I feel like ’90s Italian opulence is going to be a massive post-pandemic trend? Check out the full listing for the house right here, but keep in mind, the listing is so far only available for a single night.