It’s been almost exactly a year since Bad Bunny and Jhay Cortez linked up for their hit track “Dakiti,” which arrived on the reggaeton rapper’s third studio album, El Último Tour Del Mundo. The song debuted in the Billboard Hot 100 chart’s top ten and his since been certified 24x Platinum. Now, indie pop innovators The Marías pay homage to the track and their lead singer’s Puerto Rican heritage by giving a chilled-out cover of the song for Spotify Singles.

The Marías’ version of “Dakiti” stays true to the original version’s infectious energy while swapping out Bad Bunny’s recognizable swagger for lead singer María Zardoya’s honeyed vocals. They also trade in Bad Bunny’ sparse beat for snapping instrumentals and dance-ready synths.

In a statement about their cover of the song, Zardoya says, “I’ve been a fan of reggaeton since I was little and listening to it is a nostalgic experience that takes me back to my beloved island of Puerto Rico. We wanted to explore those rhythms with this new take of ‘Hush’ and with the ‘Dakiti’ cover.”

Listen to The Marías cover of Bad Bunny “Dakita” and an updated version of their Cinema track “Hush” above.

