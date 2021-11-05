If The Marías’ debut album Cinema would fit into any film genre, lead singer María Zardoya thinks it would be a dramedy. But it’s nothing like the kitschy, rose-tinted world of movies like 500 Days Of Summer or teen-centered dramas like Juno. Instead, the album lives in a cinematic universe that’s dripping in glamour and romance, swathed in lush red velvet that’s dimly illuminated by moody lighting.

As someone who grew up in a small town outside of Atlanta to Spanish and Puerto Rican parents, Zardoya became a film buff at a young age as a way of imagining her life outside a town whose only cultural events revolved around the church. Cinema pays tribute to the films Zardoya watched in her youth, drawing inspiration from the artistically-inspiring works by Spanish filmmaker Pedro Almodovar, many of which revolve around strong female characters. “Watching his films felt like a rebirth,” Zardoya said about Almodovar’s films over a Zoom call. “It felt like a cultural reset of sexual freedom and artistic freedom that I was really craving as a young adult living in this small town that lacked all of that.”

Cinema is as romantic yet less campy than Almodovar’s films. It’s fully-instrumental album opener “Just A Feeling” acts as an exposition, setting the scene for the remainder of the album with swirling, orchestral violins and a languid guitar. Zardoya’s hushed vocals then cut through with buzzing synths on the following laid-back pop number “Calling U Back,” showing off The Marías’ knack for loungey and beguiling psych-pop numbers that originally built the band’s fanbase and introduced them as indie-pop innovators on their first two EPs, Superclean Vol. I and Superclean Vol. II.

When it comes to her own taste in music, Zardoya appreciates musicians who aren’t afraid of experimenting with genres. “I like that concept of music right now that you don’t have to fit into this mold or just do one thing,” she said. “And you can tell in Cinema, we’ve got a Reggaeton-inspired song, but then we have a more acoustic song with harps and strings.” When it comes to her lyrics, Zardoya definitely doesn’t fit the indie-pop mold. With many of her songs, on Cinema as well as other releases, Zardoya moves fluidly between delivering her lyrics in Spanish and English. “The feeling that I get from singing a song in Spanish is different from the feeling I get from singing a song in English. It comes from a different part of you and your emotions. When I sing in Spanish, it’s just more nostalgic and a bit more romantic.”

While Zardoya draws inspiration from a wide variety of genres, she’s a true Britney Spears fan at heart. She previously transformed Spears’ hit track “Baby One More Time” into a simmering dark-pop anthem and even labeled Cinema’s buoyant song “Hush” The Marías’ “Britney moment.” “I just loved her as an artist and looked up to her so much,” Zardoya said about Spears’ influence on her songwriting. “She’s such a strong force and such a strong woman. That, I think, intimidates a lot of people on her team and a lot of people just in general in the industry.”

Zardoya also noted she’s personally inspired by innovative women musicians, which is why she curated a playlist for Uproxx of her favorite rising female pop stars. “I grew up listening to a lot of female musicians and artists, both Latin and non-Latin,” she said. To Zardoya, listening to music is a means of escape and relaxation, which is why she listens to “a lot of chill music.” Sleepy chords and drawn-out synths can be heard throughout her curated playlist with artists like the dreamy group Men I Trust and tropical synth-pop duo Buscabella. But it also features some more dancey numbers, like breakout pop artist Remi Wolf’s jazzy number “Liz” and French electro-pop band L’Imperitrice’s funk-forward song “Peur Des Filles.”

Check out Zardoya’s full playlist below, along with her explanation for why she opted to highlight each track.