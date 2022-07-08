The Weeknd’s Dawn FM was one of the biggest albums this year, and with the help of producer Oneohtrix Point Never, real name Daniel Lopatin, it was a cinematic and haunting record. A new version of the LP’s intro has been released.

The title track remix is by OPN and dives into the unsettling texture of the song, layered in celestial, video game-like synths that make it even more otherworldly than the original. Abel Tesfaye’s emotive vocals are shadowed by eerie echoes. Clocking in at only three minutes, it leaves the listener impacted and wanting more.

Dawn FM was so successful that he expanded his partnership with UMG earlier this year, meaning Tesfaye with have more of a say in all “recorded music, publishing, merchandise and video.” UMG chairman and CEO Lucian Grainge said the following about the partnership: “Over the past decade, we have been honored to work so closely with Abel, who has quickly become one of music’s most creative and important artists–a once-in-a-generation talent. With Sal and the XO team as our incredible partners, we’ve developed a deep trust and respect that has enabled us to successfully execute Abel’s brilliant vision.”

Listen to OPN’s remix of “Dawn FM” above.