Pop

The Weeknd’s ‘Dawn FM’ Title Track Gets A New Remix By Oneohtrix Point Never

InstagramTwitterContributing Writer

The Weeknd’s Dawn FM was one of the biggest albums this year, and with the help of producer Oneohtrix Point Never, real name Daniel Lopatin, it was a cinematic and haunting record. A new version of the LP’s intro has been released.

The title track remix is by OPN and dives into the unsettling texture of the song, layered in celestial, video game-like synths that make it even more otherworldly than the original. Abel Tesfaye’s emotive vocals are shadowed by eerie echoes. Clocking in at only three minutes, it leaves the listener impacted and wanting more.

Dawn FM was so successful that he expanded his partnership with UMG earlier this year, meaning Tesfaye with have more of a say in all “recorded music, publishing, merchandise and video.” UMG chairman and CEO Lucian Grainge said the following about the partnership: “Over the past decade, we have been honored to work so closely with Abel, who has quickly become one of music’s most creative and important artists–a once-in-a-generation talent. With Sal and the XO team as our incredible partners, we’ve developed a deep trust and respect that has enabled us to successfully execute Abel’s brilliant vision.”

Listen to OPN’s remix of “Dawn FM” above.

Listen To This
On The Up: The Must-Hear Emerging Artists In July
by: Twitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: InstagramTwitter
The Best Vinyl Releases Of June 2022
by: Twitter
Sasha Alex Sloan On Her Wry, Funny And Sad Album About Depression, ‘I Blame The World’
by: InstagramTwitter
×