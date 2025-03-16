The US Department Of Justice has secured a major win in its antitrust lawsuit against Ticketmaster and parent company, Live Nation.

According to court documents obtained by Rolling Stone, Ticketmaster and Live Nation’s effort to have several elements of the case dismissed was rejected by the presiding judge. In his ruling (viewable here), U.S. District Judge Arun Subramanian verified that the US Department Of Justice’s argument that Live Nation (and Ticketmaster) engaged in a coercive “tying” business model (the practice of requiring artists to purchase one product or service to gain access to a different product or service) had enough merit to move forward.

“The complaint explains that due to Live Nation’s monopoly power in the large-amphitheater market, artists are effectively locked into using Live Nation as the promoter for a tour that stops at large amphitheaters,” wrote the judge.

“The nature of the financial arrangement between promoters and artists is a factual question that can’t be resolved on the pleadings, and the complaint at least suggests that it’s artist-specific. If the evidence shows that promoters book venues on behalf of specific artists, that artists are the driving force behind which venues to book and when, and that artists are coerced into using Live Nation as their promoter if they want access to Live Nation’s amphitheaters, plaintiffs may have a viable tying claim.”

Back in May 2024, the US Department Of Justice claimed Live Nation and Ticketmaster were illegally maintaining a monopoly, which has caused significant financial harm to US consumers, artists, and businesses. Ultimately, the US Department Of Justice stated that should it win the antitrust lawsuit, its goal is to break up Live Nation and Ticketmaster to prevent further harm.

A trial date has not yet been set.