Ava Max isn’t slowing down anytime soon. The Uproxx cover star has been going strong since her 2020 debut album, Heaven & Hell, was released last summer. Lately, she’s been opening up stadium shows for the likes of Maroon 5, and planning a headlining tour of her own coming very soon. But despite a packed schedule full of live shows, she’s still made time to get back in the studio, too.

Gifting fans a brand new anthem full of resilience in “Everytime I Cry” back in June, today she’s dropped a massive collaboration with dance music scion Tiësto. “Ava is such an exciting young talent and her beautiful voice adds such depth to the song,” the producer said of their collaboration. “I cannot wait for the world to hear our collaboration. ‘The Motto’ is the party anthem keeping us dancing into 2022 as we close out a crazy year!” For her part, Max said she related to the song’s empowering, carefree message. “When Tiesto shared this record with me, I fell in love and couldn’t stop playing it,” she said. “‘The Motto’ is empowering — it’s about not caring, doing you, having a good time, and letting the world know!” Check out the dark and rebellious new collab up above, and keep an eye out for a lot more coming from Ava very soon.