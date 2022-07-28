Tove Lo Shares ‘2 Die 4,’ Along With A ‘Sexy And Iconic’ Music Video

Tove Lo is back to provide us with more amazing summer jams, following “True Romance” and “No One Dies From Love.” This new track is called “2 Die 4,” from her forthcoming album Dirt Femme, which arrives later this year.

“2 Die 4” is a pulsating, clubby banger with a fun beat drop and excited lyrics: “I’ll go on all your adventures / If you wanna find yourself / I’ve been to so many places / But I’ve never felt better,” she sings. About the song, she said in a statement, “With ‘2 Die 4’ I wanted ‘instantly iconic’ energy. I’ve never sampled anything before, and this feels like the perfect first moment. Lyrically I wanted it to be that ‘pick me up when I’m feeling down’ song. At first, it’s like a warm hug, then you shake it off, let out a scream and start dancing!”

She added about the video: “I wanted to make something nostalgic, sexy and iconic. The character for this scene is wonder woman with big dick energy and I just love it. Now, if you know what’s good for you, go listen on repeat.”

Watch the video for “2 Die 4” above.

Dirt Femme is out 10/14 via Pretty Swede and MTheory. Pre-save it here.