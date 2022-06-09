Tove Lo stopped by Late Night With Seth Meyers last night to perform her latest single, “No One Dies From Love.” Joined by a backing band, Lo donned a shiny, metallic unitard.

Creating futuristic elements with her wardrobe and her minimalistically dressed backing band, Lo delivers a chilling, heartbreak anthem over a rolling synth-and-drum-driven beat. “No One Dies From Love” is the lead single from Lo’s upcoming fifth studio album. When describing the single, Lo said in an accompanying statement that the song is about “when you’re with someone for a long time and it ends all of a sudden, it’s like a part of you has died. This person is now a stranger to you. All of the memories are tainted. For the first part of the breakup, you believe you’re not supposed to feel good about anything you had together. What I believe I do best is ‘heartbreak you can dance to.’ The song is that.”

Lo’s fifth studio album is set to be released on her own label, Pretty Swede. In a recent interview with Notion, Lo shared some of her troubles with labels in the past.

“I mean the first 8 years after high school when no producers or labels wanted to work with me felt like an uphill battle,” Lo said, “but that’s part of the journey.”

Check out the performance above.