Tove Lo has announced her fifth studio album, Dirt Femme, which will mark her first album released on her label, Pretty Swede. Ahead of her album, Lo has dropped the follow-up to the album’s lead single, “No One Dies From Love,” with the cautionary “True Romance.”

Over a slow, brooding instrumental track, Lo sings, “Take a life for me / You know I’d do it instantly / In danger of a true romance /We are meant to be / I’d die for love and loyalty.”

Set for release this fall, Dirt Femme will feature appearances from Channel Tres, SG Lewis, and First Aid Kit. According to Lo, the album with dive deep into all of her dimensions, examining her mannerisms and her queerness.

“Dirt Femme is about me and my relationship with my femininity,” said Lo in a statement. “When I started out as a writer and an artist, I used to view my feminine traits as weaker and would enhance my masculine traits to get ahead in life. I feel a big energy shift in my environment since then and this album reflects the various ways my feminine side has both helped and hurt me. I’m a pansexual woman married to a straight man. I believe masculine and feminine live on a spectrum in all humans. There are so many more interesting nuances than most people want to accept. Songs on this album will contradict each other, will probably upset some of you, and will make you want to dance, cry, fuck, and drive your car really, really, fast. It’s extremely personal as always which is why it’s so hard to describe in just a few words. It’s all my feelings, thoughts, and questions put together in under 50 minutes with no answers. But I know that I always feel relief and connection when a song just speaks to my emotions without telling me what to do about them. I hope this album reaches that little secret pocket in your heart where all the real stuff is hiding.”

Dirt Femme artwork and tracklist

1. “No One Dies From Love”

2. “Suburbia”

3. “2 Die 4”

4. “True Romance”

5. “Grapefruit”

6. “Cute & Cruel” Feat. First Aid Kit

7. “Call On Me” Feat. SG Lewis

8. “Attention Whore” Feat. Channel Tres

9. “Pineapple Slice” Feat. SG Lewis

10. “I’m To Blame”

11. “Kick In The Head”

12. “How Long”

Dirt Femme is out 10/14 via Pretty Swede and MTheory. Pre-save it here.