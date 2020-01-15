It’s only been a few months since Tove Lo shared her new album, Sunshine Kitty, but she is already back with more new material: Today, she has shared a pair of new songs, “Bikini Porn” and “Passion And Pain Taste The Same When I’m Weak.” Both of them were produced and co-written by Finneas, Billie Eilish’s brother.

“Bikini Porn” is an upbeat, tropical-influenced pop tune on which Tove Lo sings about her success and enjoying a warm day, singing, “All I do is drink champagne all day, all day, all day / And I dance around my room naked, oh yeah, naked / Skinny dippin’ in the pool with me, with me, with me / Take a day out from your life all day, one day, today.”

“Passion And Pain Taste The Same When I’m Weak,” meanwhile, is slower and more somber in tone, and Tove Lo sings about an ill-fated relationship: “If you break my bones, I’mma hurt my soul / Gonna f*ck it out again and again, hmm / Stop me fooling lies, they’ll swallow down / You’re gonna get what you’ve givin’ to me.”

As Eilish’s profile has risen, so too has that of Finneas. In addition to working on his sister’s hits, he has also collaborated with Selena Gomez on her new album Rare, and with his sister, he is co-writing the title song for the upcoming James Bond movie, No Time To Die. He shared a quick statement about the news, writing on Twitter, “We’ve written the Theme Song for ‘No Time To Die’. I can’t believe we’re allowed to say this now. We are so proud of it and can’t wait for you to hear it.”

Listen to “Bikini Porn” and “Passion And Pain Taste The Same When I’m Weak” above.