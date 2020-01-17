Tove Lo’s fourth record, Sunshine Kitty, debuted in September. But the Swedish-born pop singer didn’t wait long to grace her fans with even more new music. The singer debuted the snappy track “Bikini Porn,” co-produced by Billie Eilish’s brother Finneas, and followed the release with a video Friday.

Directed by Moni Haworth, the video itself compliments the track’s upbeat energy and was filmed to look like a home video. Tove Lo sports a bikini in various locations in small-town America.

Over a clapping beat, Tove Lo sings “Bikini Porn” with a punchy lyrical delivery. “Run around in your boring bubble / Scared to pop it, you think I’m trouble / Time to time I know you’ll be dreaming / What would life be if I just go with her?” she sings.

Along with Sunshine Kitty‘s release, Tove Lo said the record was one of the favorites so far. “It’s my best one yet,” she said in a statement. “Sunshine Kitty tells some of my teenage love stories, current infatuation and future fears. Almost like a scrap book. I’m so proud and grateful to all of the features, producers and co-writers. Everyone was down to enter the pop weirdness and experiment!”

Watch Tove Lo’s “Bikini Porn” video above.