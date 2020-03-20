As the world watches the spread of a new pandemic, the Coronavirus, new music is a welcome distraction from the fear and sadness that’s pervading. Now, thanks to a Spotify Studios program, “Studio It’s Hits,” which launched last week, Sweden crossover star Tove Lo has a brand new song out today — well, sort of. It’s a cover of a song by another Swedish pop star, Veronica Maggio, called “I’m Coming” in English or “Jag Kommer” in Swedish.

“This song has been one of my absolute favorites since it came out,” Tove Lo said of the track. “I have so many memories to it and I’ve always been so impressed with Veronica Maggio’s way with words. I could never write in Swedish the way she can. It’s the perfect mix of poetic, ‘everyday romance’ and making the Swedish summer time feel epic and melancholic all at once. It was such a cool challenge to translate something so close to my heart, and to work with my band and Elvira in the Spotify Studio; experimenting and playing around with the sound was that perfect studio bubble I know and love.”

Studio It’s Hits is an extension of one of Sweden’s most popular Spotify playlists, “It’s Hits,” and Tove Lo’s cover is part of the just-launched Nordic studio program. Stream the track below and if you’re a Swedish pop fan, keep an eye out for more new music coming down the pipeline.