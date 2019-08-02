Grammy-nominated Swedish pop singer Tove Lo recently announced her forthcoming album Sunshine Kitty, a follow-up to her 2017 record Blue Lips. Tove Lo followed the news with the release of a single, “Bad As The Boys,” along with a grainy, home recorded-style lyric video.

In the catchy single, Tove Lo sings about the trials and tribulations of a short-but-impactful summer fling where she learns that women can be as equally cold-hearted as men. “Love hurts when it’s fire, she’s a liar / Love hurts when you’re fingering but she kiss him,” she sings over a warm beat.

Sunshine Kitty arrives in late September and has several features by big-name artists such as Kylie Minogue, Jax Jones, Doja Cat, and MC Zaac. Tove Lo’s new single, “Bad As The Boys,” features Finnish singer ALMA.

In a statement, Tove Lo revealed her captivating single was a way for her to reminisce on her first girl crush. “‘Bad as the Boys’ is about my first summer girl crush when I was in my teens. It’s about that sting you feel in your heart when you know summer is coming to an end and so is the romance,” said the singer.

Tove Lo also said that because she’s singing about a woman as her love interest, she wanted another queer artist to feature on the track. “Since I’m singing about a girl I wanted another female artist on it who also likes girls; so I hit up Alma,” she said. “She really felt the song and was down to sing it with me. She has such an amazing voice and she absolutely killed it! And she’s badass.”

Sunshine Kitty represents a new chapter for Tove Lo. Since her debut release in 2014, the Swedish singer has worked with global pop stars and amassed nearly 5 billion streams, but Sunshine Kitty puts it all into perspective. The forthcoming album reflects her newfound wisdom and the reclamation of her confidence.

Check out Sunshine Kitty‘s tracklist and album art below and watch the home video-style lyric video for “Bad As The Boys.”

Universal

01 “Gritty Pretty (Intro)”

02 “Glad He’s Gone”

03 “Bad As The Boys” (Feat. Alma)

04 “Sweettalk My Heart”

05 “Stay Over”

06 “Are U Gonna Tell Her?” (Feat. MC Zaac)

07 “Jacques” (Feat. Jax Jones)

08 “Mateo”

09 “Come Undone”

10 “Equally Lost” (Feat. Doja Cat)

11 “Really Don’t Like U” (Feat. Kylie Minogue)

12 “Shifted”

13 “Mistaken”

14 “Anywhere U Go”

Sunshine Kitty is out 9/20 via Universal. Pre-order it here.