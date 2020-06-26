Selena Gomez shared her first album in over four years with Rare to begin 2020. The album was welcomed by fans and beloved by critics throughout the pop world. A few months after its release, Gomez kept the new music coming offering a deluxe version of Rare for fans that included the official version of “Feel Me,” a track that fans had been waiting nearly four years for her to release. Hopping in the feature lane this time around, Gomez joined Trevor Daniel to remix his “Past Life” track.

The song touches down exactly three months after Daniel delivered his debut album, Nictonie. Speaking to Billboard, Gomez revealed what pushed her to remix Daniel’s track. “When I heard the song the first time, I loved the fact that it was kind of like a story about all the things that we tend to hold onto and the patterns that we have,” she said. “And I’m very, very vocal about my personal experiences making decisions that aren’t necessarily healthy for me.”

In addition to the remix, Daniel has also been teasing a deluxe version of Nictonie. Gomez is not the first well-known singer to remix one of Daniel’s tracks, as earlier this year Summer Walker remixed his “Falling” record after the track gained popularity on TikTok.

Nicotine is out now via Alamo and Interscope. Get it here.