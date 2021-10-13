Troye Sivan has been on a roll lately. Not only did he walk the red carpet at the 2021 Met Gala and model in Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty fashion show, but he recently dropped a ’80s-inspired, synth-heavy track. Titled “Angel Baby,” the song seemingly pays homage to classic anthems like Cyndi Lauper’s “Time After Time” and Alphaville’s “Forever Young.” Now returning to further flesh out the song, Sivan has shared a sultry video alongside the single.

Directed by Luke Gilford, who was worked with artists like Christina Aguilera and Blood Orange, the visual is a celebration of sensual and romantic love in all forms. Offering his own interpretation of the visual, Sivan wrote, “This song and video are a celebration of love and queerness and tenderness and sex and fantasy.”

In a previous statement about “Angel Baby,” the singer said he’s a romantic at heart and the song reminds him to never lose sight of love:

“I think I’m a romantic, and have definitely experienced all that comes w that over the last while. Sometimes i wonder if I’ve lost hope, and then I’ll write on a song like Angel Baby and let myself remember and daydream and fantasise for a sec. Someone who feels like a holiday, that’s what we all deserve.”

Watch the “Angel Baby” video above.