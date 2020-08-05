Troye Sivan marked last month by announcing the release of a new EP, In A Dream, and sharing the first look at it, “Easy.” Now the singer is back with another preview of the six-song collection, “Rager Teenager.”

On the track, Sivan sings of his desire to have an eventful evening with a special someone: “I just want to go wild / I just wanna f*ck sh*t up and just ride / In your car tonight / In your bed tonight / I just want to sing loud / I just want to lose myself in a crowd / In your arms tonight / Burn in his arms tonight.”

Musically, the song is a slow-burner, an introspective track that grows with intensity with each chorus, ramping up the blankets of synths and electronic percussion as the song goes on.

Sivan previously said of the EP, “A story that’s still unfolding, this small collection of songs explores an emotional rollercoaster period in my life when the feelings and thoughts were most shockingly fresh. Revisiting these songs and moments is tough, but I’m proud of this music and excited to have it out in the world.”

Watch the “Rager Teenager” video above.

In A Dream is out 8/21 via Capitol Records. Pre-order it here.