Troye Sivan has done a fine job at recruiting big-time collaborators over the course of his music career. His 2018 album Bloom has a song with Ariana Grande, he teamed up with Kacey Musgraves and Mark Ronson on “Easy” a few months ago, and now he has “You,” a fresh track with Tate McRae and Regard.

The punchy electro-pop tune is ready to soundtrack a summer night out, and on it, Sivan and McRae sing about being fixated on somebody they’re not over yet: “When I try to fall back, I fall back to you / When I talk to my friends, I talk about you / When the Hennessy’s strong, all I see is you.”

In a recent interview with Uproxx, McRae summarized where she’s at now with her music career, saying, “The crazy thing is that I’m still trying to find my sound. I think there are a million different ways that you can play around, and a different million different artists [to work with] that will shoot you in different directions. But I can’t really define what I do [musically]. I think it changes every month… You can do so many things nowadays. […] I get in my head a lot, and I think it’s because I’m so focused on what I’m doing that I doubt myself. But I’m super proud of everything I’ve done. I’m so happy that everything’s out there.”

Listen to “You” above.