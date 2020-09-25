2020 is not like the years that preceded it. Live in-person entertainment is pretty much over for the time being, people can’t get enough of washing their hands, and leaving the house is not to be taken lightly, since that simple act could put lives at risk. On top of all that, Vin Diesel is a singer now.

The Fast & Furious actor just released his first song, “Feel Like I Do,” and the single actually isn’t the worst thing; It’s a completely passable tropical house track. What was funny, though, was the song’s premiere on The Kelly Clarkson Show. Clarkson announced the track on the program, and before playing it, she shared a video of Diesel briefly speaking about the song. That was innocuous enough, but as Uproxx’s own Josh Kurp has pointed out, the moment that followed was surreal.

The virtual Kelly Clarkson Show audience members awkwardly dancing to Vin Diesel's new song is the funniest thing I've seen in weeks. pic.twitter.com/eI0BEuNSPN — Josh Kurp (@JoshKurp) September 25, 2020

Kurp shared a clip from the episode and wrote, “The virtual Kelly Clarkson Show audience members awkwardly dancing to Vin Diesel’s new song is the funniest thing I’ve seen in weeks.” After Clarkson introduced the track, the show cut back and forth between a still image of the single art and shots of Clarkson’s audience, which was made up of virtual fans on vertically oriented TVs scattered around the studio. As the song played, the crowd awkwardly moved their limbs and torsos to dance along with the track.

This all came together to create a moment that was emblematic of how 2020 has been, so check it out above.