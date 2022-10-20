What Lana Del Rey Leaks Might Come Out?

Rumors of possible leaks are swirling around Lana Del Rey since the singer revealed her backpack — completed with her computer, camcorders, and hard drive with new music — was stolen from her car.

In a video posted to her private Instagram, @honeymoon, the “Young and Beautiful” singer talked about the unfortunate incident.

“So I want to talk to you guys about something for a minute,” she said. “A few months ago, I parked my car on Melrose Place and I stepped away for a minute and the one time I left my backpack inside my car someone broke all of the windows and took it. Inside of it was my computer and my three camcorders and my hard drives. I had to remotely wipe the computer that had my 200-page book for Simon & Schuster which I didn’t have backed up on the Cloud because we do not have any Cloud systems that we access.”

The pop star also noted that the culprits still have remote access to her phone and could leak personal photos and unreleased music from her forthcoming album.

“Despite that, people are still able this week to remotely access my phone and leak our songs and personal photos,” the singer said. “I just want to mention that despite all of this happening, I am confident in the record to come. And despite so many safety factors in so many different levels, I really want to persist and make the best art I can.”