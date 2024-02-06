It was just revealed that on February 5, Toby Keith, the country music favorite known for hits like “As Good As I Once Was” and “Red Solo Cup,” died at 62 years old.

What Was Toby Keith’s Cause Of Death?

A statement on Keith’s social media pages announcing the news reads, “Toby Keith passed peacefully last night on February 5th, surrounded by his family. He fought his fight with grace and courage. Please respect the privacy of his family at this time.” The phrasing of the statement (“He fought his fight”) seems to confirm Keith’s cause of death was related to stomach cancer.

Keith announced his diagnosis in June 2022, writing on social media, “Last fall I was diagnosed with stomach cancer. I’ve spent the last six months receiving chemo, radiation and surgery. So far, so good. I need time to breathe, recover and relax. I am looking forward to spending this time with my family. But I will see the fans sooner than later. I can’t wait.”

In June 2023, Keith shared that his tumor had shrunk by a third. At the People’s Choice Country Awards in September 2023, Keith gave another update, saying, “I feel pretty good. It’s a little bit of a roller coaster. You get good days and, you know, you’re up and down, up and down. It’s always zero to 60 and 60 to zero, but I feel good today.”