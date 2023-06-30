Taylor Swift is gearing up to drop her next re-recorded album, with Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) getting announced during her first Nashville Eras Tour show a few weeks ago. Time has truly flown, though — and fans can hear it sooner than they might think.

Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) arrives next Friday. Fans will be able to listen to it around the globe at midnight in their local time zone.

Swift previously revealed the full tracklist — containing the original Speak Now songs and six new From The Vault additions. (These are songs she created around the time of each original album that never made the cut.) There are also two collaborations on the re-recorded version: Fall Out Boy on “Electric Touch” and Paramore’s Hayley Williams on “Castles Crumbling.”

“Since Speak Now was all about my songwriting, I decided to go to the artists who I feel influenced me most powerfully as a lyricist at that time and ask them to sing on the album,” Swift said about the two collabs.

Fans discovered, shortly after the first glimpse of “Back To December (Taylor’s Version)” was used in The Summer I Turned Pretty series, they could see how long the songs were on iTunes too. Considering many of the other vault tracks, including “Timeless” and “Foolish One,” run over five minutes, Swift is sure delivering for this updated Speak Now era.

Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) is out 7/7 via Republic. Find more information here.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.