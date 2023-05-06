Drop everything now! Taylor Swift‘s show has been quite the chaotic one tonight, as the pop star kicked off the first of her three Nashville dates. Between an appearance from rumored boyfriend Matty Healy of The 1975 and bringing Phoebe Bridgers out for “Nothing New,” it seems Swift had even more tricks up her sleeve — as she promised earlier in the night.

During her surprise song segment, Swift mentioned her love for planning, tossing in a subtle “speak” reference before telling the audience to direct their attention to the screen. The backdrop then changed to announce Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) will be out July 7. She then performed “Sparks Fly” and “Teardrops On My Guitar” as the two song selections.

🚨| @TaylorSwift13 will release "Speak Now (Taylor's Version)" on July 7th!! pic.twitter.com/YsFkgCGZAo — The Swift Society (@TheSwiftSociety) May 6, 2023

“I first made Speak Now, completely self-written, between the ages of 18 and 20,” Swift shared to social media. “The songs that came from this time in my life were marked by their brutal honesty, unfiltered diaristic confessions and wild wistfulness. I love this album because it tells a tale of growing up, flailing, flying and crashing… and living to speak about it.”

She has also revealed that this version will have six new vault songs.

It fills me with such pride and joy to announce that my version of Speak Now will be out July 7 (just in time for July 9th, iykyk 😆) I first made Speak Now, completely self-written, between the ages of 18 and 20. The songs that came from this time in my life were marked by their… pic.twitter.com/oa0Vs5kszr — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) May 6, 2023

In the days leading up to the show, fans had speculated it was coming, as a lot of the bracelets at her previous shows were blinking purple (the era’s color), and the official Taylor Nation account was making a lot of song references from the record. Her website has also updated, seemingly revealing the album’s cover, which features a present-day Swift in an updated purple dress.

Swift’s last re-recording was also Red (Taylor’s Version) back in 2021, so fans had hoped for a while that another was on the way. And now it is.

Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) is out 7/7. Find more information here.