As we are in the thick of summer, this heat has us wanting to go back to December. Fortunately, Swifties won’t have to wait too long, as the arrival of Taylor Swift‘s re-recording of her third album, Speak Now is imminent. The album boasts some of Swift’s signature songs, including “Mine,” “Mean,” and of course, “Back To December.”

Tonight (June 29), fans got their first listen of “Back To December (Taylor’s Version).” A preview of the song plays in a trailer for the second season of Prime Video’s series, The Summer I Turned Pretty.

Based on the young adult novel series, The Summer I Turned Pretty tells the story of Isabel “Belly” Conklin, who gets caught in a love triangle while on summer vacation. The second season will premiere on July 14.

At the time of writing, we haven’t heard much regarding Speak Now (Taylor’s Version). While we know that we’ll get to hear new vault tracks with Fall Out Boy and Hayley Williams of Paramore, Swift has not yet released a single or a video from the re-recording.

But you can hear a preview of “Back To December (Taylor’s Version)” above.

Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) is out 7/7 via Republic. Find more information here.