In recent days, Hayley Williams fans have been convinced that the Paramore singer is set to appear on Taylor Swift’s upcoming Speak Now (Taylor’s Version). Now, we know that the speculation was correct, as Swift unveiled the project’s tracklist today (June 5). Furthermore, the album also features Fall Out Boy, and Swift explained why she decided to include them and Williams on the album.

In the caption of her reveal post, Swift wrote, “I’m VERY excited to show you the back cover of Speak Now (my version) including the vault tracks and collaborations with @yelyahwilliams from @paramore and @falloutboy. Since Speak Now was all about my songwriting, I decided to go to the artists who I feel influenced me most powerfully as a lyricist at that time and ask them to sing on the album. They’re so cool and generous for agreeing to support my version of Speak Now. I recorded this album when I was 32 (and still growing up, now) and can’t wait to unveil it all to you on July 7th.”

Meanwhile, Paramore recently opened for Swift on The Eras Tour and Swift said of the experience, “Having Paramore join me on tour is such an honor. We came up alongside each other as Nashville teenagers writing our own music, so it feels insanely special to kick off the tour together nearly two decades later. I just remember being constantly floored and inspired by their writing, originality and artistic integrity. Hayley is such a riveting performer because she’s so multifaceted — bold and playful and ferocious and completely in command. It’s a dream come true to join forces like this.”

Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) is out 7/7 via Republic. Find more information here.

