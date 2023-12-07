Uproxx cover star Tate McRae is treating fans to her new album, Think Later , tomorrow. As the release is just a few hours away, there still might be some questions about when it will be available to stream on Apple Music. Thankfully, you don’t need to think about it later — we have you covered now.

When Will Tate McRae’s Think Later Be On Apple Music?

McRae’s Think Later album will be available on Apple Music starting at midnight ET or 9 p.m. on the West Coast. For those listening internationally, you would convert to the time zone from there.

“My last album wasn’t like that at all,” McRae told Billboard about Think Later, as she compared it to her 2022 album, I Used To Think I Could Fly. “I was getting songs from 10 different people and being like, ‘OK, here’s an album.’ And this time it was written by the same core group of people,” she says. “That’s what made the process so fun for me because it actually felt like a project that I was working on.”

Ahead of the new record, McRae has found success with her singles, “Greedy” and “Exes.”

Think Later is out 12/8 via RCA Records. Find more information here.