As Uproxx’s May 2022 cover star, Tate McRae said, “I knew that if I needed to hear these songs, as someone listening to my music, then I would want it to be as real as it gets.” In the year-plus that followed, McRae attracted more and more fans through her unflinching vulnerability, resonated far and wide with her “Greedy” single becoming her first top-10 entry on the Billboard Hot 100. It has all set the stage for Think Later, her sophomore studio album due out on Friday, December 8. Below is what you need to know ahead of its arrival.

When Will Tate McRae’s Think Later Be On Spotify? As is standard, Think Later is expected to hit Spotify and all DSPs tonight at 9 p.m. PT (December 7) and midnight ET (December 8). What Is The Think Later Tracklist? McRae’s album was executive produced by Ryan Tedder and doesn’t include any features. She confirmed all 14 tracks with an Instagram post last week, as seen below. 1. “Cut My Hair”

2. “Greedy”

3. “Run For The Hills”

4. “Hurt My Feelings”

5. “Stay Done”

6. “Grave”

7. “Exes”

8. “We’re Not Alike”

9. “Calgary”

10. “Messier”

11. “Think Later”

12. “Guilty Conscience”

13. “Want That Too”

14. "Plastic Palm Trees"