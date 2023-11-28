Uproxx cover star Tate McRae is just a few days away from the release of her album, Think Later.
“Writing this whole thing was one of the most stressful, exciting, nerve racking, and fun things I’ve ever gone through,” she previously shared on Instagram. “For the first time in my life I lived this year a little less with my head and a little more with my intuition – and I rlly hope u guys can feel that through the music.”
Here’s everything to know about McRae’s record.
Release Date
Think Later is out 12/8 via RCA Records. Find more information here.
Tracklist
Right now, McRae’s tracklist for Think Later is still unconfirmed. She did tease some of the order in an Instagram post, but the rest will remain a surprise for now.
Features
McRae doesn’t appear to have any features on Think Later, but that could change with the eventual tracklist reveal or a song remix.
Artwork
View McRae’s Think Later artwork below.
Singles
So far, McRae has dropped two singles from Think Later: “Greedy” and “Exes.”
Tour Dates
04/17/2024 — Dublin, IE @ Olympia Theatre
04/18/2024 — Dublin, IE @ Olympia Theatre
04/20/2024 — Glasgow, UK @ Glasgow Academy
04/22/2024 — London, UK @ Eventim Apollo
04/24/2024 — Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo Manchester
04/26/2024 — Wolverhampton, UK @ The Civic At The Halls
04/28/2024 — Cologne, DE @ Palladium
04/29/2024 — Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS Live
04/30/2024 — Antwerp, BE @ Lotto Arena
05/02/2024 — Stockholm, SE @ Annexet
05/03/2024 — Oslo, NO @ Spektrum
05/04/2024 — Copenhagen, DK @ Falkonersalen
05/06/2024 — Hamburg, DE @ Sporthalle
05/07/2024 — Berlin, DE @ Verti Music Hall
05/08/2024 — Prague, CZ @ Forum Karlin
05/10/2024 — Warsaw, PL @ COS Torwar
05/12/2024 — Zurich, CH @ Halle 622
05/13/2024 — Vienna, AT @ Gasometer
05/14/2024 — Munich, DE @ Zenith
05/16/2024 — Milan, IT @ Fabrique
05/17/2024 — Paris, FR @ Zenith
05/20/2024 — Barcelona, ES @ Sant Jordi Club
05/21/2024 — Madrid, ES @ Palacio Vistalegre
05/22/2024 — Lisbon, PT @ Coliseu de Lisboa
07/05/2024 — Calgary, AB @ Hometown Show*
07/07/2024 — Woodinville, WA @ Chateau Ste Michelle
07/09/2024 — San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
07/11/2024 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre
07/14/2024 — Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre
07/17/2024 — Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park
07/19/2024 — Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall
07/20/2024 — Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
07/21/2024 — Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP
07/24/2024 — Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center
07/27/2024 — Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
07/28/2024 — Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre
07/30/2024 — Saint Louis, MO @ Saint Louis Music Park
08/01/2024 — Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory
08/06/2024 — Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater
08/07/2024 — Indianapolis, IN @ Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park
08/09/2024 — Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway
08/13/2024 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem
08/14/2024 — Philadelphia, PA @ Skyline Stage at Mann
08/16/2024 — Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater
08/17/2024 — Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park
08/22/2024 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden**
11/08/2024 — Perth, AU @ Red Hill Auditorium
11/10/2024 — Brisbane, AU @ Riverstage
11/12/2024 — Sydney, AU @ Hordern Pavilion
11/15/2024 — Adelaide, AU @ AEC Theatre
11/17/2024 — Melbourne, AU @ Margaret Court Arena
11/19/2024 — Auckland, NZ @ Spark Arena
11/21/2024 — Wellington, NZ @ TSB Arena
* Venue TBA
** Additional support TBA