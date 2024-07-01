If you want to keep things spoiler free for M. Night Shyamalan‘s next movie, Trap, you should stop reading this and go do something else, like re-watch The Village. It’s better than you remember, I swear (unlike The Last Airbender, which is somehow even worse).

For everyone who’s still here: Warner Bros. released a new trailer for the “very dark” thriller, which stars suddenly-everywhere Josh Hartnett as a dad who takes his daughter to a The Eras Tour-like concert. Except — twist! — the show is actually a titular trap meant to catch The Butcher, a serial killer who may or — double twist? — may not be Hartnett’s character.

You can watch the trailer above.

Shyamalan’s pitch for Trap: “What if The Silence of the Lambs happened at a Taylor Swift concert?” he told Empire. But who portrays the Swift-inspired pop star in the movie? That would be Saleka Shyamalan, M. Night’s own daughter.

As Lady Raven, she wrote 14 songs that appear in the film. “You don’t sit and watch all the songs fully, but everything’s happening during a concert,” Shyamalan told Consequence of Sound. “So it’s back and forth — the music is underneath a lot of the scenes and scoring, you know, things that are happening.” Hopefully there’s at least one Mid-Sized Sedan collaboration.

Trap opens in theaters on August 2.