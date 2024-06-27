The Bear ‘s soundtrack is often dad-rock focused , but a memorable moment from the show’s second season is when Richie (played by Ebon Moss-Bachrach) fully embraces the power of Taylor Swift . Is the “Love Story” scene the best use of a Taylor Swift song in any television show ever? Possibly! Swift herself certainly enjoyed it .

Is There A Taylor Swift Song In The Bear Season 3?

Can Swifties expect any more needle drops in season 3 of The Bear, which premiered late Wednesday? Yes, indeed. Midway through episode 4, “Violet,” Richie drops his daughter Eva off at Frank’s house. Who is Frank? He’s the fiancé of his ex-wife Tiffany (Gillian Jacobs) played by suddenly-everywhere Josh Hartnett. When Frank opens the door to meet Richie and Eva, “Long Live” from Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) can be heard playing in the background.

Earlier in the episode, we also see Eva’s Taylor Swift blanket.

“I’m not, like, an anti-Taylor Swift person, I just never really got into her. I was nervous about that because I had to learn the lyrics — I wasn’t familiar with the song,” Moss-Bachrach told Variety last year about the Swift scene in season 2. “We had also been shooting something the night before, and my voice was completely torched. So it’s a very hoarse rendition. I would have liked to have tried to sing it beautifully, and you got a pretty rough version.” The Bear should release “Love Story (Pretty Rough Version)” on streaming.

The Bear season 3 is now streaming on FX on Hulu.