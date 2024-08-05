Adele opened her “ random, but still fabulous ” residency in Munich, Germany on Friday, August 2, and Saturday, August 3, marking her first European shows outside of the UK since 2016. As such, Adele busted out “Chasing Pavements,” a seminal single from her 2008 debut LP, 19, that she rarely sings live.

Why Doesn’t Adele Perform “Chasing Pavements”?

Luckily, a fan in attendance captured a video showing Adele explaining exactly why she hasn’t sung “Chasing Pavements” in ages, as circulated on X (formerly Twitter) by someone named Kaitlin.

“I’m gonna do an oldie oldie for you now,” Adele said. “I haven’t sung this sung this song for, like, eight years? No, 2016, wasn’t it? 2016, 2017, was the last time I sang this song. The reason I don’t sing this song very often — and I shan’t sing it again after this Munich residency — is because the way I pronounced the words in this song when I was 19 years old, I sound like I’m 19 years old. And when I sing it now, I still sound like 19 years old, and it annoys me.”

Adele added, “But I’m gonna do it for you because I love you, and again, the Germans have always been very, very loving toward this song. But I’m only gonna do it if you do it with me. OK? This is ‘Chasing Pavements.'”

Adele explains why she hasn't performed Chasing Pavements live in 7/8 years and that she doesn't plan to sing it again after Munich 😯 #AdeleinMunich pic.twitter.com/NBNAUy3AxL — Kaitlin (@KaitlinLeppert) August 4, 2024

ADELE SINGING CHASING PAVEMENTS FOR THE FIRST TIME AFTER 7 YEARS OMG pic.twitter.com/E8QkUq3dZl — pop culture gal (@allurequinn) August 2, 2024

Adele performing “Chasing Pavements”, the lead single of her debut album, for the first time in almost a decade hits different. #AdeleInMunichpic.twitter.com/5ap6IhXMtM — Adele Stats (@StatsAdele) August 3, 2024

Adele’s remaining Munich residency shows will be staged on August 9, 10, 14, 16, 23, 24, 30, and 31. Find more information here.