Singer/songwriter Winona Oak has announced a release date for her much-anticipated debut album. Island Of The Sun will arrive this June, and contain songs like “Baby Blue,” “Piano In The Sky,” and “Break My Broken Heart.”

Ahead of the album’s release, Oak has released the latest cut, called “Jojo.” Oak, whose real name is Johanna Ekmark, named the song after a childhood nickname she was given growing up in Sollerön, Sweden. She chose to give the song that title since “Jojo” is lyrically a letter to herself.

In a statement, Oak says of the song:

“Sometimes I feel helpless, frustrated, and completely overwhelmed inside the frames of society. Specifically, I don’t know how to navigate inside this parallel universe of the internet and all that comes with it. It’s a world that’s getting more and more shallow and gives us endless access to everything. Polished images of ‘perfect’ people living their ‘perfect’ lives online. I will never look like them, but the thing is that they don’t even look like themselves. On the internet we can be whoever we want to be. We can pick apart and choose the best parts of our personality, showcase our best moments, our most flattering images and even manipulate them to look less human. It’s a toxic part of social media that pushes people into doing things that ruin them. How do we know what’s real? How do we find real love and honest connections when you judge someone based on their internet persona? If money controls everything how can people without it control a change?”

Check out “Jojo” above and our new interview with Oak here.

Island Of The Sun is out 6/10 via Atlantic. Pre-save it here.

Winona Oak is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.