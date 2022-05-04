The RX is Uproxx Music’s stamp of approval for the best albums, songs, and music stories throughout the year. Inclusion in this category is the highest distinction we can bestow, and signals the most important music being released throughout the year. The RX is the music you need, right now.

“I’m so stupid happy that you left,” Winona Oak sings, a cutthroat lyric on the kind of sparkling pop song that would make her fellow Swedish star, Robyn, incredibly proud. “If you see me having fun it’s all ‘cause you’re my ex,” concludes the chorus, rounding out an incredibly addictive bit of pop that’s a celebration of life after leaving a toxic relationship. “Happy You’re My Ex” is one of the last tracks on Oak’s fascinating debut album, Island Of The Sun, which is slated for release later this summer, and it’s one of the best debuts of 2022.

The album doubles as the coming-of-age story of a woman and an artist who has already been to hell and back, and managed to translate all of the pain, chaos, and loss into a collection of near-perfect pop songs. The record’s soaring title track, “Island Of The Sun,” kicked off the news of Winona’s full-length album earlier this year, a follow-up to two EPs released in 2020 — though most emerging artists already know the story of how it felt to release music in a year marked by pandemic and isolation.

Closure, released in January of 2020, and She, released in October of the same year, mostly flew under the radar, even if an earlier collaboration with The Chainsmokers back in 2018, “Hope,” put Oak on the map in some circles. Those early EPs began to tell Winona’s story, but in order to really do that, it’s necessary to go back to Sollerön — the remote Swedish island where she grew up. Or at least, have Winona take us there.

Since traveling to Sweden is a daunting task even without a virus raging, meeting up with Winona in LA right before the start of her North American tour dates made the most sense. And even sitting outside Soho House all alone, Winona Oak is impossible to miss. Wearing an oversized, linen khaki suit, Oak was initially trying to get the concierge at Soho House to let her in, before giving up and waiting it out on a nearby bench. Both of us were a bit too early for a lunch meeting at the Soho Warehouse in downtown LA, just a few blocks away from the Atlantic Records headquarters.

But as soon as a publicist walked up with the proper credentials, we were quickly ensconced in the cushy booths on the building’s sunny rooftop, facing down a table full of appetizers, coffees, and drinks. Unassuming and down to earth, there’s still a sense of mysticism around the Swedish singer-songwriter, especially in her linen suit, with her dark brunette hair tipped blue at the end, and striking, intense eyes.

Winona had only recently arrived in Los Angeles from her native Sweden, and was still a little jet-lagged. Between rehearsals, label meetings, and press for her upcoming album, she decided to treat herself to a mimosa before our lunchtime interview, giving way to the sunny California day and the chance to settle in and talk for an hour. Oak will be in America for the next month and a half, so it’s understandable that the first thing she wanted to do is show off photos of her dog, who she’s already missing like crazy.