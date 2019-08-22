Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Yuna really came into her own with her new album Rouge, her most confident-sounding record yet. The record features appearances from Tyler The Creator, Kyle, Little Simz, G-Eazy, and other guests, but now she’s highlighting one of the songs that features only her voice. “(Not) The Love Of My Life” is a tune about a different kind of collaboration, though (or perhaps not): In the new video for the track (the first clip Yuna has directed herself), we see a bride who isn’t necessarily sure if her big day is what she really wants.

Yuna said of making the video:

“‘(Not) The Love Of My Life’ tells a story of a bride in the midst of getting ready for her wedding but is second guessing her decision to settle down. I went back to Malaysia and wanted to collaborate again with my friend and traditional Indian choreographer Harshini Sukumaran whom I’ve worked with in the ‘Forevermore’ music video. I was also blessed to have collaborated with other talents and business owners, who live and breathe within the Indian wedding industry, as they help me breathe so much beauty and insight in what we were creating. Back home we all partake in each others culture in a very loving and respectful way which I feel is very unique.. and in “(N)TLOML” I was very blessed to be able to share that part of my life with the world. I’m not the main star of this video, they are. I’m so happy that I got the opportunity to direct my first music video, but it would not be possible without the consultation, support, and most importantly, love from the Malaysian Indian community.”

Yuna also previously said about the record, “The whole album is about how I am with myself: I’m comfortable with my relationship, with my focus on my career. It’s the color of becoming this woman I am.”

Los Angeles-based fans hoping to see Yuna live will have a great opportunity to do so this fall, as she is part of this year’s Camp Flog Gnaw lineup.

Watch the video for “(Not) The Love Of My Life” here, and read our review of “Rouge” here.