Malaysian artist Yuna has a new album on the way, and it features collaborations with Tyler The Creator, G-Eazy, and Little Simz. She shared her Little Simz collab “Pink Youth” recently, and now there is a slick animated video for the track. The clip, which is mostly black and white, follows the journey of a hero trying to bring back literal color to the world. The video was directed and edited by Esteban Valdez, and executive produced by Carl Jones and Brian Ash (known for their work on The Boondocks and Black Dynamite).

Yuna said of the song, “When I was writing ‘Pink Youth’, I wanted to celebrate being a girl. When I was younger, I remember a lot of people didn’t believe in me just because I was girl trying to do something amazing… this song is for all the girls out there, who never got the encouragement & support they deserve.”

Yuna previously spoke about the theme of the album, saying, “The whole album is about how I am with myself: I’m comfortable with my relationship, with my focus on my career. It’s the color of becoming this woman I am.”

Watch the video for “Pink Youth” above. She also has a handful of tour dates coming up soon, so check those out below.

07/14 — Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge

07/16 — Washington, D.C. @ 9:30 Club

07/17 — New York, NY @ Sony Hall

07/18 — Boston, MA @ The Sinclair

07/25 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre

08/02 — Oakland, CA @ The New Parish

Rouge is out 07/12 via Verve Forecast.