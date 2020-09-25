Zayn Confirms A New Album Is On The Way With The Sleek ‘Better’

Zayn likes to keep to himself, so he doesn’t necessarily put himself out there all that much when he doesn’t have new music to promote. So, it’s been pretty quiet on the Zayn front since his 2018 album Icarus. Now, though, he’s back.

He dropped a video for a new song, “Better,” today, and indicated that it is the first track from his upcoming album (his third), which does not yet have an announced title. As for the song, it’s an R&B tune on which he sings about love and second chances. Press materials indicate the upcoming album is “set to be his most personal project to date” and also note, “With total creative reign on his third album, Zayn is making the music he has always wanted to.”

Meanwhile, the former One Direction member recently celebrated the birth of his first child, with girlfriend Gigi Hadid. Sharing a photo of his newborn daughter’s tiny hand gripping his finger, Zayn wrote in a Wednesday post on Instagram, “Our baby girl is here, healthy and beautiful. to try put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love I feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, and thankful for the life we will have together x.”

Watch the “Better” video above.