Viewership For AEW Dynamite And NXT Sank Again Opposite The World Series

Another week has gone by, so it’s time for another story about how viewership numbers for AEW Dynamite and NXT are both down from the week before, but with AEW still maintaining the lead over WWE’s third brand. That was the story on week one, but as things progressed from week two to week three, and then week four, the narrative of AEW’s triumph has been overtaken by the story of both brands losing viewers week after week.



This Wednesday was particularly rough, with the two shows airing opposite Game Seven of the World Series, in which the Washington Nationals defeated the Houston Astros to win the championship. That got 23 million viewers on Fox, while only 759,000 people watched AEW Dynamite, and 580,000 people watched NXT. Next week, of course, there will be no World Series to blame, so hopefully we’ll finally have a week of both shows’ numbers going up at least a bit.

This week’s AEW Dynamite had a rating of 0.33 in the 18-49 demographic, coming in 6th on cable among that demo for the night. NXT had a 0.18 rating in the same demo.

Courtesy of 411Mania, here’s a consolidated look at how many viewers the two shows have had since AEW Dynamite’s debut:

10/02/19 | NXT – 891,000, AEW – 1,409,000

10/09/19 | NXT – 790,000, AEW – 1,018,000

10/16/19 | NXT – 712,000, AEW – 1,014,000

10/24/19 | NXT – 698,000, AEW – 963,000

10/31/19 | NXT – 580,000, AEW – 759,000

Here’s hoping that the end of the World Series will lead to a new narrative in next week’s version of this post, but only time will tell.