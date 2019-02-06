Jimmy Havoc Is The Newest Member Of The All Elite Wrestling Roster

02.06.19

AEW

The latest episode of All Elite Wrestling‘s kayfabe documentary series The Road To Double Or Nothing revealed the latest performer to become affiliated with AEW, Jimmy Havoc.

The British independent wrestler, best known for his run in Progress and for working deathmatches in various promotions, was introduced through a video package Cody, AEW Coordinator Michael Cuellari, and Christopher Daniels were shown watching.

