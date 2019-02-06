The latest episode of All Elite Wrestling‘s kayfabe documentary series The Road To Double Or Nothing revealed the latest performer to become affiliated with AEW, Jimmy Havoc.
The British independent wrestler, best known for his run in Progress and for working deathmatches in various promotions, was introduced through a video package Cody, AEW Coordinator Michael Cuellari, and Christopher Daniels were shown watching.
I didn’t watch All In or any of their press conferences or any of their youtube shows and I don’t really keep up with indies at all. That said, I really do hope AEW succeeds and that part of that success is them finding someone who can put together a decent graphics package because that Double Or Nothing design is fucking hideous.
AEW just signing the entire MLW roster is a hell of a recruitment drive.
Hasn’t it been a while now that Havoc got injured, right after his title run which was pretty much the thing that put Progress on the map?
Yes, he says in the video it was 2016, but then when he came back, all of his peers lapped him, and he wasn’t getting the opportunities they were.
I remain cautiously optimistic about all this, but until they sign a huge name to get a lot of casual eyes on the product outside of Jericho, then I have doubts about this long term.
That said, great for Jimmy Havoc, love the guy, hope he kills it.
So wwe MIGHT lose one or 2 guys, yet it seems the biggest victims of AEW will be MLW and Impact. I think ROH reacted well and with their signings will hopefully use this as the kick in the ass to fix their booking instead of learning on bullet club/ the elite.
Jimmy Havoc Is The Newest Member Of The All Elite Wrestling Roster And Also Looks Like A 40 Year Old Bartender Who Goes To Metalcore Gigs To Fuck Jailbait
So Baron Corbin?