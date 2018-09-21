Here’s What We Know About Brock Lesnar’s Deals With WWE And UFC

WWE

If you watch WWE, you’ve probably exhibited symptoms of Brock Lesnar-Induced Frustration Syndrome. Just when you think the giant South Dakotan’s grip on the Universal Championship picture has ended, he shows up to cause a main event cage match to end in a No Contest and make everybody angry.

Lesnar’s return to invoke his rematch clause after losing his title to Roman Reigns was hinted at ominously by Paul Heyman on the Raw after SummerSlam. However, wrestling fans who also keep up even casually with UFC had to wonder – when would this be? Would Lesnar’s return to pro wrestling clash with his return to UFC? For how long could Lesnar possibly come back to the squared circle before he had to focus on the octagon?