Here’s What We Know About Brock Lesnar’s Deals With WWE And UFC

#Brock Lesnar #UFC #WWE
09.21.18 32 mins ago

WWE

If you watch WWE, you’ve probably exhibited symptoms of Brock Lesnar-Induced Frustration Syndrome. Just when you think the giant South Dakotan’s grip on the Universal Championship picture has ended, he shows up to cause a main event cage match to end in a No Contest and make everybody angry.

Lesnar’s return to invoke his rematch clause after losing his title to Roman Reigns was hinted at ominously by Paul Heyman on the Raw after SummerSlam. However, wrestling fans who also keep up even casually with UFC had to wonder – when would this be? Would Lesnar’s return to pro wrestling clash with his return to UFC? For how long could Lesnar possibly come back to the squared circle before he had to focus on the octagon?

Around The Web

TOPICS#Brock Lesnar#UFC#WWE
TAGSBraun StrowmanBROCK LESNARROMAN REIGNSUFCWWEWWE CROWN JEWELWWE HELL IN A CELL

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Lupe Fiasco, Brockhampton, And Metric

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Lupe Fiasco, Brockhampton, And Metric

09.21.18 4 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

09.18.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

09.17.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Noname, Dilly Dally, And Aphex Twin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Noname, Dilly Dally, And Aphex Twin

09.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

09.11.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

09.10.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP