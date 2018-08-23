YouTube

Brock Lesnar put the cap on his latest WWE run by cracking the screen on the entrance ramp and dropping the WWE Universal championship to Roman Reigns at SummerSlam. The former champion didn’t show up on Monday Night Raw one night after the big event, and apparently fans may not see much of him within the confines of the WWE in the coming months.

PWInsider is reporting the crossover athlete is expected to focus on his MMA career until his next fight is expected to take place in early 2019.

Lesnar set the stage for a tilt with double champion Daniel Cormier at UFC 226, bringing WWE shenanigans to the Octagon in a very scripted shoving match. After it was announced Lesnar would be eligible to return to the UFC in early 2019 and he apparently submitted his first USADA test, and it became a clear talking point as WWE set the stage for his departure.