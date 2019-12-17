Cody Rhodes Says Luke Harper Would Be Great In AEW

It’s been an interesting year for Luke Harper. The former Intercontinental and Tag Team champion asked for his release from WWE way back in April, only to have his contract extended due to injury time instead. Finally, Harper got his WWE release earlier this month, alongside Sin Cara and the Ascension. While those wrestlers have already booked their first post-WWE outings (Sin Cara in Mexico and The Ascension in, uh, Albany), Harper has remained quiet, with the exception of filing for a trademark on his old independent wrestling name Brodie Lee.



One option for Harper is All Elite Wrestling, which has quickly become a refuge for misused WWE talent. Speaking with Alex McCarthy of U.K. publication talkSPORT, AEW Executive Vice President Cody Rhodes discussed his feelings on Luke Harper being a free agent:

Interesting from Cody on @LukeHarperWWE… "He would be great as part of AEW. He's a name that when you hear they've asked for their release, you definitely think about that and the next steps, for sure. I think he's going to flourish with what he does next, he's very special." — Alex McCarthy (@AlexM_talkSPORT) December 17, 2019

“[Luke Harper] would be great as part of AEW,” Rhodes says. “He’s a name that when you hear they’ve asked for their release, you definitely think about that and the next steps, for sure. I think he’s going to flourish with what he does next, he’s very special.”

Harper wouldn’t be the first talent to depart WWE and land in AEW; Dean Ambrose made the leap earlier this year and is now consistently in the main event as Jon Moxley. Could Harper see just as much success? Many think so. So what does Harper think?

It's Tuesday. You know what that means. — . (@LukeHarperWWE) December 17, 2019

Well that settles it.