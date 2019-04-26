There’ve been a lot of shakeups behind the scenes of WWE this year. Jeff Jarrett, Shane Helms, Abyss, Sonjay Dutt, Shawn Daivari, and Dana Warrior have all joined WWE’s production team in the past few months, while Arn Anderson, Road Dogg, and Robert “Archibald Peck” Evans are among those who’ve left. Now it seems that two more guys from WWE Creative are out.
Two More Backstage Employees Have Left WWE
Elle Collins 04.26.19 16 mins ago
