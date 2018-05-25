YouTube

It’s been just over a month since John Cena and Nikki Bella’s six-year relationship came to a screeching halt. US Weekly broke the news that the Bella Twin had broken off her engagement with the Dr. of Thuganomics and moved in with sister Brie and her husband, Daniel Bryan.

What followed was a weekly update on reports from behind the scenes on what led to their breakup, how Cena was taking it and eventually an impassioned plea on live television for his former fianćee to take him back (yes, wine was involved).

Nikki Bella’s response to day-drunk John was followed by her shooting down rumors that this all was a publicity stunt setting up either an in-ring marriage (I mean, who could top Macho Man getting hitched with Miss Elizabeth?) or something to drum up interest in Total Bellas.